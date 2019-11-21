Creating content for kids is serious business

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Animation content, especially for kids, has seen tremendous growth in our country. Ranging from shows like ‘Chota Bheem’ to ‘Motu Patlu’ to ‘Little Singham’, there are shows for any and every genre and kids specific channels were definitely benefitting and growing because of this. And according to experts, creating content for children was a very serious business and required a lot of research and strategy.

Speaking at a panel discussion ‘Desitoons, Made in India and Made for India’, Anu Sikka, Viacom, EV-P, Programming, Content & Research TV Network, said, “Creation of content is a combination of good research and gut feeling. If a character can entertain an adult then it can entertain children as well. And that is the rule we follow while developing and testing any new character or show.”

Agreeing to her viewpoint, Sony YAY! marketing VP Sujoy Roy Bardhan said while breaking into kids preference might take longer but once done then it becomes easier to continue having different variations of the same character. “However, it is also important to test the character and gauge the audience’s (in this case children) reaction at the right cues,” he added.

The panel also agreed that privacy was a big issue in terms of books and balloons of the animation characters being sold at traffic signals. “It is also the biggest indicator of how popular the show or character is. When the merchandise get sold organically without any marketing effort, that is when you know that you have hit the jackpot,” said Sikka.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter