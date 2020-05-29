Creating infra worth Rs 2,209 cr in industrial parks: TSIIC Chairman

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC) Chairman Gyadari Balamallu on Thursday said the State government was developing world class infrastructure worth Rs 2,209 crore in all industrial parks in the State. He said that a record number of 59 industrial parks will be developed in an area of 39,000 acres of land.

The TSIIC chairman, who reviewed the ongoing works of T-Works, India’s largest proto-typing centre and T-Hub Phase II that can accommodate 1,000 startups, said the State was encouraging the IT sector as per an action plan. The Chairman, who was accompanied by Managing Director Narsimha Reddy and Chief Engineer Shyam Sundar, directed the contractors to complete the works as per schedule.

Balamallu said that funds were released for completion of land development, construction of roads, provision of water and electricity in the industrial parks in nine different zones of the State. “The steps initiated by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao have started yielding results. To further consolidate the position of Hyderabad in the IT sector, Rs 458.85 crore Knowledge City and T-Hub phase II are reaching completion,” he said.

He announced that the government will soon take up construction of the Rs 946 crore, 17 storeyed Image Towers in 6.33 acre at Rayadurgam. He said that the process of calling tenders had been completed and the construction will begin soon. He said that efforts are on to take IT to tier two cities in the State. “The IT Incubation Centre at Warangal, the Rs 33.40 crore IT Tower in Karimnagar, Rs 33.40 crore IT Hub in Nizamabad, Rs 27.62 crore Incubation Centre in Khammam and Rs 25 crore IT Incubation Centre in Mahabubnagar are some of the initiatives,” he added.

