Creating, sharing fake news on Covid-19 punishable: Nizamabad CP

Nizamabad: Police department will take stringent action against those who spread fake on social media on Covid-19, warned Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya.

The CP said the police department set up a special wing in police Commissionerate to identify the persons, who resort to spread fake news on Covid-19 in the district. He appealed to people not to panic regarding the news arriving on social media and at the same time, people should not spread the fake news. If anyone does so, action will be taken against them according to the NDMA Act-2005 under Section-54.

He said that if anyone having doubts on coronavirus or Covid-19, they should call special branch Control Room on 94906 18000 to clarify their doubts. The officer said as part of preventive measures to contain Covid-19, all the educational institutions will be closed till March 31 while theaters, parks and museums will remain shut till 21st March. Public meetings and processions will not be permitted in between this period, he added.

With the bars and restaurants are ordered to closed, action will be initiated on the violators and the people who consume liquor on public places, he warned. People are asked to inform about the persons having Covid-19 symptoms in the district.

