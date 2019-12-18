Creating the tallest edible painting in the world

By | Published: 9:11 pm

After breaking Germany’s record for ‘Longest Cold Meat Platter’ in 2015 and setting the World Record for ‘Most varieties of Cakes displayed at Single Venue’ in 2016, Culinary Academy of India (CAI) located in Begumpet is attempting to break Italy’s record for the “Tallest Edible Painting”.

The painting is going to be 54 ft tall and 42 inches wide and is being made using edible food colours canvassed on a sheeted Pastillage dough. Around 8 to 10 nos. of peacock, national bird is going to be painted on it.

The Pastillage dough will be made using 180 kgs of icing sugar, 20 kgs of gelatin powder and eggs. The students are using specially imported painting brushes for the canvas. Over 50 final year students, 70 students from PG & craft course will work on the edible painting.

CAI set another world record in 2017 for ‘Tallest Christmas Cupcake Tree’ and in 2018, they made it into the Guinness World Record for ‘Largest display of Bread Varieties at a single venue’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter