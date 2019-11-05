Creation of Telangana spurred Jangaon’s growth: Errabelli

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Jangaon: Considered as a backward area, Jangaon did not witness any development before the formation of Telangana State, but thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the area is now witnessing development in every field, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking after participating in a tractor distribution programme at Nandana Gardens in Jangaon town. “All villages in the district are getting water for irrigation and for drinking purposes too due to the efforts of the Chief Minister who developed the State by overcoming many challenges,” he said.

“Sarpanches should work for the development of villages with commitment. They should work to improve the sanitary conditions in the villages. With the distribution of the tractors, I hope there will be positive change in sanitation,” he said adding that dry and wet waste must be segregated. “the State government has doubled funds for dumping yard construction,” he said. He also said that villages must get level blade and trolley for the tractors as they were helpful in many ways.

“The State government has allocated Rs 2714 crore in the budget for Gram Panchyats,” he said and stressed on the need for continuation of the 30-day action plan,” he added.

Speaking on pensions, he said that the State government is giving Rs 9800 crore for Aasara pensions, while the Centre’s share is just Rs 200 crore.

Meanwhile, the participants at the meeting have observed two-minute silence in memory of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy who was brutally murdered on Monday.

Later, the minister attended the Telangana freedom fighter Nalla Narsimhulu’s statue unveiling programme here along with CPI national secretary K Narayana, State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and others. He appealed to the striking RTC employees to join the duties by midnight of Tuesday. “CPI leaders Narayana and Chada Venkat Reddy should say what role I played during the separate Telanagana. I must remember that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu gave letter in favour of creation of Telangana due to my efforts,” he added.

Paddy procurement centre opened

Minister for Pachayat Raj and Rural Development Dayakar Rao has launched a paddy procurement at Ramavaram village in Kodakandla mandal here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the state government would be spending Rs 13,000 crore for paddy procurement and added that Telangana government stood first in paddy procurement in the country.

He asked the members of the Indira Kranthi Pathaam (IKP) to be active in and take responsibility of procuring the paddy. He asked them to use electronic weighing machines to avoid controversies and ensure transparency. “Farmers need not worry as the government had decided to procure till the last grain,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter