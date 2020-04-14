Creative ideas to keep kids engaged 

By | Published: 4:19 pm

New Delhi: Many working parents have been left scratching their heads trying to figure out how to engage their kids in a meaningful activities amidst the lockdown. “Being a parent and trying to balance this with work myself, I am constantly thinking of ways in which I can involve my young daughter in activities of her liking.

As I work for a leading paints and coatings company, it wouldn’t come as a surprise the activities include my passion for paint. I found engaging children in art-based projects is a good way for parents to bond and establish parent-child connections while having fun,” Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director, AkzoNobel India, told a source.

He shares a few creative decor ideas to have some fun with your kids while working from home.

Colour blocking

Colour blocking is a fun and easy way to get started on a paint project with your child. Recommend keeping it simple by isolating a portion of your wall for this. For instance, divide a shared bedroom for your kids into half and with their participation, paint each half of the wall a different colour. Using bright, contrasting shades such as yellow and pink for this creates a cheerful and vibrant environment for the kids.

A scribbling corner

Let the little artist in your child come alive by getting them to incorporate free-hand illustrations on the walls. Start by painting the wall in a statement colour, such as a lime green shade, and then let your child work his magic with chalks. Here, opting for a washable paint is your go-to option which ensures that the budding artist can change his/her illustration as per their mood.

Give your child their own office

This activity is fun. Try painting shelves or any small furniture in a bright shade to bring a space to life. This is an easy way to add accent colours throughout the space and make a space look like an artistic office. This is a subtle way to make children understand the work from home concept.