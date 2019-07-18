Creative Multimedia celebrates 21st anniversary

By | Published: 7:40 pm

National and regional stalwarts from industry, government and academia descended on the venue to felicitate India’s most sought-after digital media career catalyst, Creative Multimedia Group. The revolutionary digital media mentor famed for its top-class training and best-in-class placements celebrated its 21st Anniversary with great fanfare on Thursday at Ravindra Bharathi.

Dr Papireddy, Chairman – Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) was the chief guest of the day while the guests of honour included Dr Kavita Daryani Rao, VC – Jawaharlal Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Dr Phani Sree Vagvala, Registrar – JNAFAU, Anil Pant, MD & CEO of APTECH, Dr Neeraj, founder of Medisys, and Binayak and Kaizar from Green Gold Animation. Dr Kavita recalled that Creative Multimedia was the first to approach and tie-up with JNAFAU for the Visual Art programmes. She congratulated the group for its unquestionable strength and consistency in imparting high quality education all these years and wished the group great success ahead.

Dr Papi Reddy expressed his happiness on being part of the 21st anniversary celebrations and complemented Creative Multimedia saying that the massive 500 billion dollar multimedia industry needs more training powerhouses like Creative Multimedia which have been consistently providing high quality talent for as long as 21 years. As a digital media education powerhouse, Creative Multimedia Group imparts outcome-driven Animation, VFX, Graphics + Web/UI-UX Design education through its institutions — ‘Dilsukhnagar Arena Animation Academy’ and ‘Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts (CMCFA)’.