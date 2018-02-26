By | Published: 1:21 am 1:37 am

Sharjeel: Hyderabad Creativity aids technology in film making, and not the other way around, producer Samir Sarkar said at the ‘R&D Showcase’ at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Hyderabad) here on Sunday.

Sarkar worked extensively as a consultant on the trendsetting film ‘Life of Pi’, especially for its shooting in his hometown, Puducherry.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ later, Sarkar said it was pertinent to talk to technology enthusiasts about the importance of creativity in the context of film making.

“Life of Pi achieved many firsts, and set several precedents, but it is important to understand that the imagination of director Ang Lee made way for the visual effects technologies created for the movie,” aid Sarkar, whose debut feature film as producer called ‘Jonaki’ premiered at the 47th International Film Festival Rotterdam last month.

“New technologies were made just for the shooting of this film and it was Ang Lee’s determination and not technological advancements alone, that brought such exemplary authenticity to the film,” Sarkar added.

Ten million hair were created in VFX for making the animated tiger ‘Richard Parker’ look exactly like a Bengal Tiger, while an actual tiger was shot for 13 per cent of the scenes, Sarkar said, adding that over 120 VFX artistes from around the world worked on the project.

“It is crucial to synergise technology and creativity. Looking at technology as a substitute for creativity will never work in film making,” he said.

Driverless car makes swift turns at IIIT-H

A team of six research associates from Robotics Research Centre at IIIT-H demonstrated a driverless car as part of the ‘R&D Showcase’.

The students, Adarsh Modh, Siddharth Singh, Sai Bhargav, Karnik Ram, Saurabh Saket and Madhav Krishna, developed a technology called ‘Drive-by-wire and Controller Development for Autonomous Vehicle’ with the electric car Mahindra e2o.

On a small 50-metre sub-road on the campus, the students demonstrated how the car could avoid obstacles by itself and drive at a steady speed, stopping autonomously when any unexpected obstacle comes its way.

“At present, we are connecting the car to a laptop and setting up the whole system on the go, so that the software from the laptop drives the car based on sensors placed at the braking, accelerating and steering systems of the car,” Adarsh told Telangana Today after the demo.

“The software uses basic algorithm for creating a path with no obstacles, but we aim to make the car completely remote-controlled and bring in artificial intelligence to make the technology usable for Indian roads,” Adarsh added.