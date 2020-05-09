Creativity amid Covid-19

Even though art exhibitions, fairs and workshops have been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, artists around the world haven’t stopped innovating. In fact, they are making use of this time to experiment and think out of the box.

Recently, some artists depicted superheroes such as Batman, Hulk and Superman bowing down to frontline workers. Some even showcased them quarantined at home.

And now, Hyderabad-based artist Siva Kumari has come up with an interesting painting of Bharat Mata. The 47-year-old shares, “Whenever our country is in crisis, Bharat Mata or Mother India is ready to fight. We shouldn’t forget that we are part of her. And this time our weapon to fight the virus is to stay at home. While we let the doctors, nurses, police, cleaning workers and all other frontline workers go out and fight for us. That is what I tried to depict through my painting.”

“I took 1 week to complete the acrylic painting on canvas. If you observe closely, I even depicted the trishul as a heart-shaped lock, because we have to stay at home with love and not crib about it. There are so many frontline workers risking their lives for us by going out and doing their duty,” adds Siva, who is the director of Siri Institute of Painting.