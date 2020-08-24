Creativity behind camera lens

By | Published: 12:36 am 11:06 pm

Jay Weinstein is a photographer and wanderer from Australia who has lived majorly in India. He first arrived in India when he was just 3 years old. He speaks Hindi and is fascinated by the art, culture and traditions in our country. But he’s not your regular photographer. He is known for creating the art project ‘So I Asked Them To Smile’ where he features smiles from strangers he meets in different cultures around the world.

His global photography project, he says, is to bring humanity to the point of unity though camera lens. Through the past couple of years, Jay has shared over 350 smiles from five countries on his website, Facebook and Instagram, adding three new images in a week. He even exhibited his work at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai last December.

One of his recent posts on Instagram, featuring a man from Tamil Nadu, has the caption, “He was in his dimly lit shop as the sky faded into night in the village of Tharangambadi, as we waited for a bus in Tamil Nadu, India… So I asked him to smile.” Another post reads, “She was walking towards the Lavander Metro Station one hazy afternoon, with a friend, in Singapore… So I asked her to smile.”

The posts capture the striking difference a smile can make to photographs. You can check out some breathtaking images on his Instagram handle: www.instagram.com/soiaskedthemtosmile .

