Creativity comes to fore this Vinayaka Chaturti

By | Published: 8:06 pm 8:07 pm

Adilabad: Creativity came to fore as organisers installed innovative Ganesha idols for celebrating Vinayaka Chaturti, a nine-day long festival began on Monday. The celebrators are worshipping thought-provoking idols made of various eco-friendly ingredients including dry fruits, wood, etc.

Organisers of Aradhana Ganesh Pandal in Dwarakanagar in Kaghaznagar town erected an idol of Lord Ganesha resembling a farmer that was molded with 11,000 dry dates and clay costing Rs 25,000. The idol is standing out and drawing attention of hundreds of devotees from several parts of the town.

Shanigarapu Srikanth, the driving force behind the idea and sculptor of the idol told Telangana Today that he was using eco-friendly ingredients to protect the environment.

“I along with some of my friends prepared the idol spending a month. It gives me pleasure when many appreciate our work,” he shared.

To his credit, Srikanth had molded idols with beads, cone (shanku), stones, groundnuts, dry turmeric, etc. he is a decorator of marriage venues by profession. However, he developed a passion for making idols of Lord Ganesha over a while. He thanked organisers for encouraging him to apply his ideas in preparing the idols.

Meanwhile, a devotee, Venkateshwarlu belonging to Andhra Pradesh, but settled at Ponkal village Mamada of Nirmal district molded an idol with pure timber. He said that he wanted to worship the wooden idol to express his gratitude to the god for his growth and the well-being of his family members.

A carpenter by profession, he informed that the idol was made of the wood of mango tree brought from Pamuru in Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh, 650 kms from here. He roped an experienced carpenter, Veeranjaneya Chary for carving the wooden idol. He had migrated to this village in search of livelihood 20 years ago.

Similarly, certain devotees of Nirmal town molded idol of Lord Vinayaka with rice grains, pulses, cotton, fruits, vegetables, starch, etc., showing their creative corner and doing a bit for their protecting the nature.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter