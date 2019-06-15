Creatures of the night

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Set in a small town of Beacon Hills, the story follows an average teenager kid, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his best friend Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien) in their journey from being a nobody to sudden centre of attraction. Stiles finds out from his father, who is the sheriff of the town that they have found a dead body of a girl in the woods, one that’s cut in half and are now out searching for the other half, after which his best friend, Scott and he rush to the woods to see if they can find it first.

Things take an unexpected turn here and both best friends are separated and Scott ends up getting bitten by something huge, with fangs, claws and red eyes. It is the set of events that follow like the bite disappearing overnight, sudden heightening of his senses and reflexes, him becoming a sports star and, of course, the confirmation from Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), another werewolf, but not the one that bit Scott, that leads them to believe that it wasn’t any regular animal that bit Scott, it was a werewolf, and an Alpha werewolf at that.

While Derek tries to teach him control and how to survive being a werewolf in a town with potential werewolf hunters, another challenge comes their way, which is to find out who the Alpha werewolf is and decode his motives. While all supernatural things pose a potential threat to his family and love life, watch season 1 of Teen Wolf that is currently streaming on Netflix to find out how Scott and his friends deal with all the supernatural things that keep coming their way.