Credai endeavours to make realty organised

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:08 am

Satish Magar took over the baton from Jaxay Shah to become the new president of the 20-year-old national real estate body, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai). Established in 1999, Credai today represents over 12,000 developers from 23 States and 205 city chapters across the country. The association has been working to make the industry more organised and progressive by networking closely with government representatives, policy makers and investors.

Satish Magar tells Y V Phani Raj his vision for Credai for 2019-21 as the new president, with a focus on Skilling India, Green India and policy advocacy to make real estate sector more methodical and institutional.

Realty trends

With the Prime Minister’s vision for affordable housing, real estate developers have a major opportunity to serve the nation. Credai has been pushing for single-window clearance to speed up approvals and has also brought to the notice of the government, various challenges faced by developers in getting credit. The government is looking into the aspects related to the line of credit. In addition to affordable housing, with the boom in e-commerce, warehousing in India is set for a major growth in the coming years.

Regulatory compliance

The developers have realised that RERA will do only good to the sector and they are not scared of regulations. What is bothering to some extent is the GST. The government is actively looking into the GST issues so that they are resolved quickly. We are asking the government to speed up environment clearances for projects. It currently takes anywhere around nine months to get environmental clearances and we are trying to bring this to about three months. Instead of documents moving from one department to another one by one, sequentially, we want them to be vetted parallelly to cut short time. This will help in quicker handover of properties to customers.

Green buildings

As a leading industry body, Credai has consistently maintained its stance of supporting environmentally friendly construction practices and methods and our partnership with CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) is a huge step towards the sustainable growth. Our association with IGBC will set the benchmark in construction of green buildings across India. We encourage our member developers to adopt newer and sustainable construction techniques. Developers are already following Ministry of Environment Forests norms, there was only issue with not documenting it. We are now going to encourage developers to start documenting them.

Skilling initiatives

Our team intends to build a stronger skilling ecosystem and impart skill training to one lakh construction workers over the next two years. We will also explore opportunities to tie up with statutory bodies such as RERA, Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW) and Welfare boards for skilling, up-skilling, recognition of prior learning (RPL) and other schemes of the Central government. The customised industry-partnered skilling programmes will be launched to create a talent pool of skilled labour for real estate. We are pooling CSR fund from the developers towards skilling initiatives. We also want to train the trainers.

Expanding footprint

We want to expand Credai’s footprint to 100 more cities over the next two years with a robust focus on Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. We are also bringing youth and women to play a key role in strengthening Credai’s initiatives through creation of new wings.

