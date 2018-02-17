Credai for further push in affordable housing

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The year 2017 was a major disruption for the real estate sector. The developers had seen impact from demonetisation, GST and RERA in the recent past. The construction sector is witnessing challenging times.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) national president Jaxay Shah, told Telangana Today, “Developers seek some guidance from the government on the way forward for the sector. The sector is seeing cash crunch in the system and is impacting construction activity. We are seeking finance for land in affordable housing. We are still in the process of creating appellate offices for RERA. Progress is seen in Maharashtra to some extent.”

As the Centre focuses on Make in India and Startup India, there should be some efforts to support developers in the creation of affordable housing. Real estate can significantly contribute to GDP, he added.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India & South East Asia CBRE said, “India should move towards becoming a consumption economy. Our per capita income should increase. It is very low at present. Consumption will increase with multiple schemes that the Centre is trying to introduce by pumping in funds in health, roads and airports through the recent Budget. Money put into infrastructure will impact the economy and the money flow will help the real estate sector besides other sectors.”

Shah adds, “Investment in shares, gold and real estate will see demand in future. There could be some fresh momentum in real estate. Affordable housing is gradually improving in the country. There is migration happening to the urban regions in India and this will result in growth in the affordable housing segment.”

Stating that Central government has taken several measures last year including Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and GST reduction for affordable housing, Credai chairman Getamber Anand said, “There was enough push for ‘housing for all’. If there is money put in agriculture and health, there will be money in the system. This will come into real estate as well.”

He pointed out, “There was lack of trust in the sector which is addressed by RERA. Only players who are serious and delivered projects in the past are seeing traction in sales. From here on, prices of property will go up as the input costs have gone up. Steel prices have gone up by 40 per cent in the last two months. Cement prices have gone up. Real estate sector cannot absorb this increase and housing will become expensive. There is ready stock being generated.”

New launches have gone less than half in many of the cities in the country. Interest rate is bottoming out. This is the time for buyers to make a purchase decision.