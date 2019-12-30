CREDAI Mancherial chapter bags three awards

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Mancherial: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI) – Mancherial chapter wins awards during an annual and a State-level event titled Create Awards ceremony held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

State vice president of the association V Madhusudan Reddy told Telangana Today that the chapter’s A Dinesh Kumar, P Vamshi and N Santosh Kumar bagged best construction builder awards. The projects taken up the builders were adjudged to be outstanding ones by Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), a Mumbai based rating agency, he added.

The Mancherial chapter president G Narasimha Reddy, secretary Amzad Khan, treasurer Dinesh, joint secretary Vamshi, members Raj Prakash, Mukesh Goud, and 25 other members were present in the event. Finance minister T Harish Rao and his counterpart for Roads and Building ministry Prasanth Reddy were chief guests. The programme was organised under the aegis of State chairman of CREDAI G Ram Reddy and Vice-president Ch Ramachandra Reddy.

The eighth chapter of the association was founded in February of 2018. At present, it has over 60 members. It is conducting capacity building and awareness programmes. And, it is coming forward to take up community services programmes as well. Its members attended an international conference held at financial capital of Israel, Tel Aviv from August 5 to 7, as part of national convention (NOTCON)-2019 of the body.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter