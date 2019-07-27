Credai members to attend conference in Israel

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Mancherial: Representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), Mancherial chapter, will attend an international conference in Tel Aviv from August 5 to 7, as part of national convention-2019 of the body.

Around 2,200 delegates from various countries would take part in the conference. Around 220 members from Credai Telangana unit would participate in it. Prime Minister of Israel and other international dignitaries would also attend the event.

V Madhusudan Reddy, chairman of the Mancherial chapter, president G Narasimha Reddy, treasurer A Dinesh Kumar, and Joint Secretary P Vamshi would tour Egypt, Jordan and Yemen before participating in the conference. “We will leave for a foreign tour from Hyderabad and reach Israel on August 5,” he added.