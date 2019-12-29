Credai presents realty awards in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana presented the second edition of Credai Realty Awards for Telangana to members for outstanding contribution to the real estate sector during the last financial year. The awards ceremony was graced by Thaneeru Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Telangana, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister of Roads & Building Legislative Affairs and Housing, Telangana, G Ram Reddy, chairman, Ch Ramchandra Reddy, president and D Murali Krishna Reddy, president-elect of Credai Telangana along with other members.

The awards are broadly classified into two categories – Hyderabad and Other Credai chapters – Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The renowned research and rating agency Crisil, the knowledge partner for CREATE 2019 acted as the unbiased jury and identified the best projects in different categories to be awarded.

The winners for Hyderabad chapter are Sanvi Cosmos for standalone Apartment Project having each unit costing up to Rs 70 lakh, Kamala Narayan for standalone Apartment Project having each unit costing above Rs 70 lakh, Ayyana Prestage for non-multistored gated community apartments having each unit costing up to Rs 70 lakh, Manbhum Rhapsody for non-multistored gated community apartments having each unit costing above Rs 70 lakh, Aryamitra Flora for multistored gated community apartments having each unit costing up to Rs 100 lakh, Alekhya Palm Woods for multistored gated community apartments having each unit costing above Rs 100 lakh, Rajapushpa Atria got the special jury award for multistored gated community apartments having each unit costing above Rs 100 lakh, Gardenia Grove Villas for villas / row house having each unit costing up to Rs 150 lakh, Mayfair Villas for villas / row Houses having each unit costing above Rs 150 lakh, Vaishnavi Onyx-1 for office / commercial standalone, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City for office / commercial having more than 1 lakh sqft super built-up area, DSL Virtue Mall for shopping complex / multiplex, Ashoka Central Park for plotted development, MaK Projects BTR Greens got the special jury award for plotted development and Ramky Foundations for best CSR activity of developers.

The winners in each district chapter of Credai Telangana are Ashoka Heavens in Nizamabad for gated community apartment project. For apartment project below 20 units, the winners were VLR Heights in Siddipet, Buddhi Nilayam in Manchiryal, Mahalakshmi Kousthubam in Khammam, Sri Krishna Residency in Jagityal and Siri’s C R R Avenue in Warangal. For apartment projects above 20 units, the winners are Anmol Avas in Manchiryal, SS Elegance in Mahabubnagar, Sri Ram Towers in Jagityal, Siri Residency in Karimnagar and Ramaiah Residency in Warangal. Lastly, Kakatiya Vantage and Kakatiya Smart City in Warangal won the award for plotted development and special jury award for plotted development respectively.

