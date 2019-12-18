CREDAI property show in Vizag from Dec 20-22

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:29 pm

Visakhapatnam: The 6th edition of the CREDAI-Visakhapatnam’s Property Expo 2019, which is the biggest in the state, will be held at the iconic Gadiraju Palace and Convention Centre here from December 20 to 22.

Giving details of the Expo to media persons here on Wednesday, CREDAI-Visakhapatnam President B. Srinivasa Rao, Vice-President and Convener of the Expo E. Ashok Kumar and Treasurer Ch. Govinda Raju informed media that the main aim of the Expo is to bring all stake holders of housing construction industry under one roof and enable potential customers to choose their dream house from among the umpteen varieties of model houses that the builders exhibit at the Expo.

Srinivasa Rao observed that Visakhapatnam is a fast growing city with immense potential for growth of tourism and IT industries and the announcement that it could be the executive capital of the state, would boost the realty sector in these parts. Many people, especially retired people, would like to settle in this peaceful city and have a home of their own. The Expo would provide the best opportunity to realise this dream. Affordable houses, adorable homes, luxury flats, Plots, Villas and gated complexes would be on display at the Expo.

Reputed banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI are participating in the Expo and their representatives would guide the potential customer about various loan options available under various schemes of the government. This would help customers to take spot decision, he said.

E. Ashok Kumar said that this time the Expo is being organised at the sprawling 30,000 sq.ft. area of Gadiraju Palace and Convention Centre and a large number of reputed developers would exhibit their products.

All materials including decorative material required for construction of houses would be on display and customers could benefit from these stalls. Special discounts by some firms would be offered to customers who would decide to make a deal at the venue. Stalls by the VMRDA and Bonsai would be special attraction at the Expo, Entry at the Property Expo is free.

