CREDAI provides relief material to auto drivers in Warangal

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Warangal Urban: The CREDAI, Warangal chapter, distributed rice and other essential commodities to nearly 500 auto drivers here on Wednesday. Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, who was the chief guest at the distribution programme, handed over the essentials to the auto drivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar appreciated the members of CREDAI for coming forward to help the auto drivers who have lost the income and suffering a lot due to lockdown imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19. “Though the State government is taking all steps to see that no one should suffer due to lockdown, philanthropists should also come forward to help the needy,” he added. He said that he had been association for the auto drivers for the last 30 years. “I have been helping the auto drivers in some way or other,” he added.

CREDAI State secretary Premsagar Reddy said that they had handed over the essential commodities to auto drivers belonging to the Adalath centre, DIG Bungalow, Raj Hotel, Ekashila Park, Ambedkar junction and Waddepally church ‘addas’.

KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, KUDA director Ravinder Reddy, corporators Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar, Vaddiraju Ganesh, Boinpally Ranjith Rao, Nalla Swaroopa Rani, CREDAI members Jagan, Srinivas and Haribabu were present.

