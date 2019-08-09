Credai team Mancherial studies realty sector in Israel

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Mancherial: Members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), Mancherial chapter, returned to the town after attending a three-day global conference at Tel Aviv in Israel from August 5 to 7. They said that the event was successful and empowered them on many fronts.

V Madhusudan Reddy, chairman of the chapter, told Telangana Today that the delegation comprising himself, president G Narasimha Reddy, treasurer A Dinesh Kumar, joint secretary P Vamshi and three others had toured Egypt, Jordan and Yemen and then participated in the conference. He added that the event had helped them in understanding real estate scenario in various countries.

According to Reddy, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed the delegates, stressed that both India and Israel should join to excel in real estate sector. He wanted application of robotics and artificial intelligence in this field too. The foreign nation’s Yifat Shasha-Biton was the chief guest of the event, he stated.

The chairman said that Credai’s State president G Rami Reddy, general secretary Sri Ramchandra Reddy had extended unwavering support in hosting the conference titled NOTCON-2019. He stated that as many as 1,197 delegates of India, 218 from Telangana and seven from Mancherial participated the event.

