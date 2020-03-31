CREDAI, TREDA extend supports to construction workers

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Extending all support to migrant and construction workers in Hyderabad, construction companies are supplying essential commodities like rice, dal, oil, sanitisers and others at their work sites to help them tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

Special worker camps are being set up at construction work sites, which have more than 20 workers, in the city and on its fringe areas. As many as 300 camps have already been set up in different circles, especially in Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, RC Puram, LB Nagar and others.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions to initiate measures to extend all support to migrant workers, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Telangana and Hyderabad units along with other organisations like Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) are supplying rice and other commodities to workers at the work sites. This apart, doctors are being deployed by a few construction companies to check the health status, besides arranging makeshift isolation areas, in case of any emergency.

Most of the construction workers hail from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and a few other States. All the companies and members have been directed to ensure the contractors extend all support to the workers and follow the chain of supplies, CREDAI Hyderabad general secretary V Rajashekar Reddy told Telangana Today.

Thanks to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who had convened a meeting with builders and developers, a standard procedure has been framed for supplies of essential commodities, besides other arrangements like passes to supply commodities for workers, he said.

One Town Planning officer is appointed as nodal officer for each circle to monitor the supplies and coordinate with construction companies and Revenue Department to initiate measures if any required, a senior GHMC official said.

Further, police personnel from the three commissionerates have been appealed to constantly visit the camps and check the situation as there is possibility of infighting among workers due to lack of work and sitting idle, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .