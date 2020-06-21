Credai urges builders not to import Chinese material

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:45 am 12:13 pm

Hyderabad: Credai, the apex body of the real estate sector, representing 20,000 developers pan-India, has urged its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage usage of Indian products, standing in solidarity with the nation and as a mark of tribute and respect to the Galwan Valley martyrs.

Satish Magar, president, Credai National said, “We appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace “Swadeshi” or “Made in India” way of life and business. Credai requests all the 250 allied industries, which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally, especially the ones which are currently being imported from China and support the economy at large.”

Due to Covid-19, there is a disruption in supply chain emanating from China, which led to delay in completion of projects. Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities. Most of the raw materials being used are already being manufactured by the MSMEs in the country.

Credai said it is ready to extend its support to the local manufacturers for production of materials, which are currently being imported. The sector already employs over 5.2 crore people in the country and this move will further multiply employment opportunities and give the required stimulus to the economy.

Additionally, this step will provide a boost to more than 250 allied industries and in turn, will increase the overall contribution to the GDP.

