Crest gate of Musi project washed away

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Nalgonda: One crest gate of the Musi project at Buddharam village in Nalgonda district was washed away on Saturday evening. Water level at the project was 644.90 feet, just short of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 645 feet when crest gate number 6 gave way and was washed away.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the Engineer-in-Chief Murlidhar Rao to submit a report to him even as the District Collector rushed to the project site to inquire into the incident.

Sources said that of the 22 old gates in the project, nine had been replaced with new ones. Crest gate number 6 was an old fixture.

The project authorities had opened two gates a couple of days ago following heavy inflows into the Musi river from the catchment areas, including Hyderabad. They were subsequently closed to maintain the water level.

The water storage at the project on Saturday was 4.44 TMC against its gross storage capacity of 4.46 TMC. The inflows during the day were 1,300 cusecs while outflows were recorded at 750 cusecs. None of the gates were open at the time of the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter