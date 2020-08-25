Crest gates of projects in Telangana closed as floods recede

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the IMD on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers in many places in Telangana State for two days under the influence of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, officials of the Water Resources Department closed the crest gates of some projects to retain the flood waters considering the reduced inflows into the major projects under Krishna and Godavari basins.

Crest gates at Nagarjuna Sagar which was receiving 30,684 cusecs as on Monday evening, were closed. The project was holding 305.92 tmc of water against its 312.05 tmc capacity and water level was 587.70 against Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 feet. At Srisailam, heavy inflows continued at 1,19,963 cusecs and 68,871 cusecs was being discharged from the reservoir as the project reached its full capacity at 215.08 tmc against 215.81 tmc. Pulichintala is also brimming with flood water with 45.66 tmc of water against full capacity of 45.77 tmc. It was receiving 24,259 cusecs and outflow was around 10,000 cusecs.

However both Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka are still discharging heavy inflows into Telangana projects. While Alamatti was receiving 1,91,481 cusecs and discharging 1,01,922 cusecs, Narayanpur inflows were 1,11,870 cusecs and outflows were 88,884 cusecs. At Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) the inflow was 1,05,000 cusecs and out flow was 1,19,873 cusecs. Water has been discharged by lifting 13 gates of the project.

Meanwhile, at Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the inflows from Pranahitha, a tributary of Godavari, continued. With 3.5 lakh cusecs of water entering the reservoir, the same quantity was being discharged through 65 gates. There was negligible discharge from Saraswathi Barrage (Annaram), while the crest gates at Parvathi (Sundilla) barrage were closed. No pumps are at work under the KLIS at present.

At the Sri Ram Sagar Project, the water level was 1,088.88 feet, and the quantum of water available was 79.30 tmc out of 90.31 tmc capacity. The inflow was 5,300 cusecs and outflow was 4.558 cusecs. At Yellampalli the inflow was 3378 cusecs and same amount has been discharged. At Lower Manair dam the quantum of water available was 23.26 tmc against the capacity of 24.07 tmc. Inflow was only 303 cusecs. At Kaddam Adinarayana Reddy project the inflows have come down to 5989 cusecs and outflow was only 879 cusecs.

