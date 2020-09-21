Cricket Australia recruits experts to improve diversity, inclusion

Cricketers Usman Khawaja and Elyse Villani, along with Graeme Innes AM, former Australian Disability Discrimination Commissioner and member of the blind community, are among those who will assist with the process.

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Sydney: Cricket Australia will enlist the assistance of a wide range of experts and sportspeople to develop the next stage of its diversity and inclusion action plan.

Cricketers Usman Khawaja and Elyse Villani, along with Graeme Innes AM, former Australian Disability Discrimination Commissioner and member of the blind community, are among those who will assist with the process.

Working groups have been formed comprising a combination of external members and CA employees across three areas: disability, cultural diversity and diverse genders and sexuality.

The program is intended to ensure Cricket Australia has the best possible action plan to guide decisions made across all parts of the game and will work hand in hand with Cricket Australia’s existing Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan launched in December 2019.

Also enlisted across the groups are former Paralympic gold medalist and accessibility consultant Nick Morris OAM, member of the deaf community and former Olympic decathlete Dean Barton-Smith AM, National Program Manager for Pride in Sport Beau Newell and Sri Lankan cricketing great Asanka Gurusinha.