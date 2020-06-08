Cricket ball size tumour removed from brain

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Surgeons from Continental Hospitals on Monday said that they have successfully removed a tumour, which was more than the size of a cricket ball, from the right side of the brain of a 50-year-old man from Odisha.

If not detected and removed in time, the tumour could have turned fatal for the patient, who is a driver by profession, doctors said. Despite the size of tumour in the brain, the patient had no symptoms until his family members noticed him drifting towards the right while walking.

On conducting all necessary tests, a large tumour was identified and the patient was brought to Continental Hospitals from Odisha.

“Due to location of the tumour in the brain, the surgery was challenging. After a prolonged and complex procedure, the tumour was successfully removed to save patient’s life,” Dr Rajasekhar Reddy K, Neuro and Spine Surgeon, Continental Hospitals, who conducted the surgery on June 3.

A biopsy on the tumour is being conducted to assess the exact reason for its origin and to evaluate other aspects associated with the tumour. The doctors said that the patient recovered quickly and was discharged within 72 hours of the surgery. Dr Rahul Medakkar, CEO, Continental Hospitals said that taking up such complex brain procedures need cross-specialty collaborative approach in disease management.

