Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 1 held

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (north) caught one person who was allegedly organising cricket betting and seized Rs 20,000, mobile phones and a television set. According to the police, Venkatesh Parashar, 46, a resident of Jummerat Bazaar was organising cricket betting on the World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh teams played at Taunton. “Venkatesh rented a house in Shahinyathgunj and was organising cricket betting. He followed the betting app Cricketaction.com and accepted betting amounts directly, indirectly and over cell phones and also via WhatsApp messages,” DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.