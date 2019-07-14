Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team busted a cricket betting racket being operated at various places in the city and caught three persons. The team recovered cash, television and mobile phones from the organisers.

Acting on a tip off, the team carried out raids at Begumpet, Jubilee Hills and Shahinyathgunj. Adit Gemawat (24), Singenahalli Paramesh Nagaraj (23) and Vijay Kumar Nagarkar (40) were caught during the raids. “The accused were collecting the betting amounts from punters on the ongoing ICC world cup matches,” said DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao. The accused along with the property were handed over to the police station concerned for necessary action.

