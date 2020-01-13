Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: A cricket betting racket being run from a house in Kulsumpura was busted by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team. The police caught one person and seized Rs 48,000 cash, mobile phones and other material.

Acting on a tip off the team raided the house of N Santosh, 43, at Sai Durga Nagar in Jiyaguda.

“Santosh was organising the cricket betting from his house and was collecting betting amount over phone or indirectly with the help of brokers. He had around 20 brokers to help him in the cricket betting activity,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.

The suspect was previously caught by the Mangalhat police in a similar case in 2018. Santosh along with the property was handed over to the Kulsumpura police station for further action.

