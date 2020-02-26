Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) caught two persons who were organising cricket betting at Secunderabad. The police seized three mobile phones and Rs. 3.5 lakh from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force sleuths caught Sandeep Goel (40) and Sohail Khan (40), both residents of Secunderabad.

“Both were organising cricket betting through an online app and collecting money from punters,” said P Radha Kishan, DCP, Task Force.

The suspects along with the property were handed over to Mahankali police for further action.

