Cricket fans pray to rain gods

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Whenever India and Pakistan come head-to-head on a cricket pitch, tensions run high, both on and off the field. So, one can imagine supporters on both sides going the extra mile to pray for their team to win.

As the two cricketing neighbours took on each other in the crucial match at World Cup 2019, fans prayed to the rain gods requesting the powers that be to divert the thunderclouds to their cities, instead of Manchester where the match was being played.

The requests went something like this — “Dear #cricketfans in India and Pakistan please direct your prayers today to rain gods so that clouds can be diverted from #Manchester to our part of the world. #IndiaVsPakistan”, “Dear Gods of Manchester, please be kind today. All we pray for is no rain over Old Trafford Cricket Ground”, “We want it badly in #Hyderabad too. Can not take it anymore. Bhagwan #Manchester ka rain #Hyderabad bhej de”, “Not looking good at the moment, machi. They need to re-schedule this match…too big to be a no-result!”