Cricket: Mahabubnagar record easy win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar recorded easy win over Nagarkurnool District in the G Venkatasway Memorial Cup Telangana T20 cricket league match on Monday.

Brief scores: Mahabubnagar Dist 168/8 in 20 overs (Shakeer Khan 30, Ganesh 65, P Satish 3/29) bt Nagarkurnool Dist 118/6 in 20 overs (M Rakesh Yadav 88). Mancherial Dist 131/7 in 20 overs lost to Karimnagar Dist 132/5 in 19.4 overs. Yadadri- Bhongir Dist 88/9 in 20 overs (Khaja Mudassir 4/17) lost to Hyderabd-2 Dist 90 for no loss in 7.3 overs (Anirudh Yadav 82no). Hyderabad-1 Dist 159/7 in 20 overs (Madhu Kumar 33, Deepansh Buchr 68) bt Nalgonda Dist 77 in 18.3 overs (Moiz 32, Anurg Vittal 3/8)