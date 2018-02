Cricket: TKR Titans smash Ranga Reddy Rangers

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: TKR Titans trounced Ranga Reddy Rangers by 141 runs inthe All Stars Cricket Telangana State Premier League at the Lal Bahadur Stadium.

TKR Titans, who made 167 runs in 20 overs, bundled out Ranga Reddy Rangers for 26 runs in 9 overs.

Brief Scores: Kakaitya Kings 103/8 in 20 overs (Shiva Watson 39, Prem 2/7, Aravind 2/13, Sai Kumar 2/22) lost to Medak Masters 104/4 in 16.3 overs (Venkatesh J 37, Rizwan 20; Shiva Watson 2/19)

TKR Titans 167/8 in 20 overs (Taranjith Singh 51, Yaswanth 3/18, Dinesh Goud 3/25) bt Ranga Reddy Rangers 26 in 9 Overs (Viswanath 3/9, Jithender 3/7, Ashrith 2/1)