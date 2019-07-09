Cricket West Indies announces player contracts for 2019-20

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced player contracts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.The number of all-format contracts on the men’s side have now increased from four to seven with Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul joining those in the Test and One-Day International formats captain Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach on the list.

A total of 19 men have been retained for the upcoming contract year which runs from July 1 this year to June 30 2020, including first-timers Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, all members of the West Indies squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales, along with left-handed opener John Campbell.

A total of 15 women – an increase of three – have also earned central contracts that run for the same period, including veteran all-rounder Stacy-Ann King, fellow left-hander Kycia Knight and newcomers Shabika Ghaznavi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Karishma Ramharack.

Contracts were offered to players who have achieved consistent performances for the West Indies throughout the evaluation period of April 1 last year to March 31 this year, and players who the selection panel believes will feature in the squads for all matches in the respective formats over the next contract year.CWI Board policy allows up to 22 contracts to be offered each contract year to West Indies men’s players, so the Selection Panel may decide to offer additional central contracts throughout the year.

The full list of contracted players are:

West Indies Men centrally-contracted players for 2019-20 All-Format Contracts: Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Test match Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

ODI Contracts: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas.New players offered contracts for 2019-20 Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican West Indies Women centrally-contracted players for 2019-20 Players who retained contracts: Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.

New players offered contracts for 2019-20: Shabika Ghaznavi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack.