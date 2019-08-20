Cricketer fraternity bats for more precautionary measures

By | Published: 8:03 pm

It is almost five years since a tragic on-field incident took the life of Australia’s promising cricketer Phillip Hughes in an Australian domestic match in 2014. A bouncer from bowler Sean Abbott hit the unprotected neck under the helmet and 20-year-old Hughes fought for life in hospital before succumbing to his injury.

The fourth day of the second Ashes Test reminded everyone of the Hughes’ incident when Australia’s Steve Smith was felled by England debutant bowler Jofra Archer’s bouncer. In a similar fashion, the ball hit on the back of Smith’s neck, but the Australian was lucky to survive as the delivery was at a pace of 148.7 kmph.

The Hughes incident had raised several debates over the safety of the game prompting Australian Cricket authorities to counter concussion injuries. Players were advised to use an added protection – neck guard, which is being tested in Australian domestic cricket. However, ICC hasn’t made it mandatory to have extra protection.

Although, city cricket coaches stress on awareness programmes regarding injuries and call for more precautionary measures. “We teach all our players CPR Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and basic safety measures. We conduct sessions to create awareness about on-field injuries. NCA conducts such awareness programmes for players but nothing is being done in junior and State level cricket,” said Naveen Reddy, strength and conditioning trainer at the NexGen Cricket Academy.

Hyderabad Cricket Association head physio Bheesham Pratap Singh is of the opinion that prevention is better than cure. “All our players in Hyderabad Ranji are using the extra protection. But a few players in international cricket are not using as they are not comfortable with it. Generally, most of the players are aware of on-field injuries and what to do when one suffers an injury. These kinds of things happen once in a while. But, we all are equipped to handle the situation,” explains Bheesham Pratap.

Hyderabad Ranji team bowler CV Milind gives a bowler’s perspective on the issue. “It is definitely a concern for a bowler if a batsman walks off like that (with an injury). Sometimes, it will be there at the back of the mind when you are bowling a bouncer.

But in a match situation, if a batsman is weak in playing short ball, we will plan a bouncer to get his wicket. So, we can’t think about what will happen if a batsman gets hit.”The left-arm seamer also vouched for taking precautionary measures. “If everyone uses the extra padding, it will be good. Such freak accidents can be prevented.”