Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues reminds me of my younger self: Aahana Kumra

Mumbai: Actress Aahana Kumra, who met several Indian female crickets for one of her upcoming non-fiction show, says that the 19 years old allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the popular cricketers of the Mumbai women’s cricket team, reminds her of her younger spirited self.

“I was shooting an interesting show ‘Colour Me Blue’, in which I am in conversation with the female cricketers. I was travelling across India to shoot the show. So we went to Moga to shot with Harmanpreet (Kaur, captain of Indian women’s cricket team), I went to Kolkata to meet Jhulan Goswami, I went to Sangli to meet Smriti (Mandhana). The next person I was supposed to meet was Jemimah (Rodrigues). I was really looking forward to it. She is really spirited, I kind of identify with that. She reminds me of my younger self. Once the lockdown eases and we allowed starting shooting, I will go and meet her,” Aahana told IANS.

Recently Aahana appeared in the web series “Betaal”. The actress also shared that she has back-to-back releases this year.

“I have a film coming out titled ‘Khuda Hafiz’ with Vidyut Jamwal. I am playing an Arab agent. I have lots of actions, wear a hijab and speak in Arabic. It is exciting. I also have another indie film called ‘How To Kill Your Husband’ that we shot last year in the UK. It is a nice slice-of-life film. I hope that releases too,” she said.