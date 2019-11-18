Cricketer meets tragic end on playground in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, 38-year-old Verender Naik, a cricketer of MP Sporting, died while playing in an A-1 two-day league match against MP Blues here on Sunday. The incident occurred at MP Blues ground, opposite Shenoy Nursing Home, Marredpally, Secunderabad. According to S Venkateshwaran, secretary of MP Sporting, Naik had scored 55 and returned to the pavilion after he was declared caught behind. He was not happy with the umpire’s decision.

On his return to the pavilion, he removed his pads and ordered for idlis saying he was hungry. Meanwhile, he went to the washroom where he reportedly collapsed near the door. His team members tried to revive Naik before rushing him to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, where he was declared brought dead. The body will be taken to Gandhi Hospital on Monday morning for post-mortem. According to reports, he complained of uneasiness in the last match too and even walked away from the match before Sunday’s incident.

The players of the two teams rushed to Yashoda Hospital and were in a state of shock. Hailing from Maharashtra, he was a team leader in HSBC and was a resident of Attapur, near Mehdipatnam. Naik had been playing for MP Sporting for the last five years.

An avid cricket fan, Naik was a regular member of the club and was a wicketkeeper-batsman. “He rarely missed our club matches,’’ said Venkateshwaran.

Meanwhile, John Manoj, vice president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), said he was shocked to hear about the death of the cricketer while playing a match. “This is the first incident in the history of Hyderabad cricket. In the past, there were players who were injured on the field but there was no fatal incident,’’ he said.

