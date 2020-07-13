Cricketers hail West Indies’ win over England in first Test post coronavirus

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:01 pm

Hyderabad: West Indies defeated hosts England in the first Test match post coronavirus pandemic break and cricketers across the globe hailed the games return. Though the game was played in front of empty stands, they were delighted to see the game back in action.

First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys You make us proud… 👊🏿 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/wYAVRGOwh6 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 12, 2020

West Indies’ legend Vivian Richards led the way by congratulating his side for winning the first match after return. “First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys You make us proud… #ENGvWI,” he tweeted.

Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PLbJlqIe8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2020

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the team from Carribeans for the victory. “Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI.” Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli said, “What a way to begin cricket again!

Their positive intent right from Day 1 has won them this match!#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/7hUGgUffa5 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 12, 2020

Great performance from both the teams. Special mention to @JBlackwood100 & Shannon Gabriel’s performances. Fantastic captaincy by @jaseholder98. Their positive intent right from Day 1 has won them this match!”