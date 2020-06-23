Cricketers scared to speak on sensitive issues, says Pathan

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:55 am

Hyderabad: Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan said cricketers in India are insecure and that is the reason they will never speak on sensitive issues.

The southpaw also revealed that he never shied away from speaking on such issues. He recently spoke about racism adding it is not just restricted to skin colour.

Speaking during an Instagram live, Pathan said, “I try to keep my life private but bring my thoughts to the people so that my country can benefit from it. If I don’t bring people together after the media tries to incite us to fight, then the fact that I played for India holds no value. For example, when I had tweeted about the Jamia, I read and re-read, thought about it, and spoke to students as well before coming out and expressing concern about it,” he added.

“Ideally, if cricketers or sports stars can come out and talk about issues plaguing society, then it will only take the country forward. But simply saying “hamara desh mahan hai” won’t help. We need to walk the talk. If you ask why others don’t talk about sensitive issues, then I feel they have insecurities. For example, a commentator ends up losing his job for praising the opposition because a film star tweets against him. These are insecurities. So, if we can assure them security then they will come out and talk.”