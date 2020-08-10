Cricketers who are extending their playing careers

By | Published: 12:33 am 7:41 pm

Even at 40 years of age, Chris Gayle seems to be dominating attacks in T20 cricket. The explosive opener is still smoking them out of the park at will. But there have been times when he’s struggled to get big scores and that happens for a period of time before he gets his complete form back.

There’s little doubt over Gayle’s ability with the bat and what he brings to the table. However, his fitness and fielding is a liability. Moreover, he hardly features in international cricket. The last time the Universe Boss played for West Indies was against India in the ODIs after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Moreover, he had also announced that it would be his last ODI series.

However, he later said that he would be unavailable until further notice. While he still is a big player in T20 cricket and leagues around the world, he must admit it himself that it’s not feasible for him to represent his country for too long. Probably he could put an end to all speculation and return to the T20I team and sign off from international cricket with a bang post the ICC World T20.