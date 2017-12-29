Crime Rate drops by 14 percent in Suryapet district

By | Published: 4:42 pm 5:09 pm

Suryapet: The crime rate dropped by 14 percent in Suryapet district in the year 2017 with the initiatives taken up by the district police.

The grave crimes have comes down to 100 in 2017 from 114 in the year 2016. No cases was murder for gain, dacoit, cattle thefts and counterfeit currency were reported in this year. Murder cases were also comes down to 25 in 2017 from 39 in the year 2016 while rapes were also reduced to 47 in the year 2017 from 48 in 3016. But, robbery cases were increased to five in 2017 from three in 2016 and house burglaries were also increased to 16 in 2017 from 14 in 2016. Ordinary theft were increased to three in 2017 from two in 2016 while dowry deaths were increased to three from one.

Among 558 cases of crime against women, five were dowry murders, three dowry death, 15 suicides, 245 harassments, 47 rapes, 36 kidnappings, 192 molestation, eight bigamy cases.

The total property offenses were also comes down to 222 in 2017 from 287 in 2016 in the district. In all, 95 suicides including 26 of women, 68 of men and one minor were reported in this year. Out of 177 missing cases, the police were traced the missing persons in 154 cases.

The district police were also acted tough on illegal sand transporters in the district. In all, 341 cases have been filed, 35 lorries and 412 tractors were seized for illegal sand transportation. About 646 persons were arrested and 319 persons were bound over in these cases.

Road accidents were also comes down in the district as number of accidents were falls down to 554 in 2017 from 616 in the year 2016. Similarly, the deaths in accidents were decreased to 230 in the year 2017 from 245 in 2016. But, the number of inured in the road accidents were increased 616 in 2017 from 610 in 2017.

But, the number of cases were increased in 2017 compared to 2016 due to preventive bind over of the criminals. About, 5823 cases were filed at different police stations in 2017 as against 5200 in the year 2016.

The Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadav said that due to the initiatives of the police and cooperation of the people, the crime rate was reduced in the district in the year 2016. He has also informed that police patrolling and number of CC cameras would be increased in the year 2018 to bring the crime rate further down in the district. In addition to this, Jail Release Monitoring System would also be strengthened to keep an eagle eye on the criminals. CLUES Team would also setup soon in the district.