Crime rate in Hyderabad registers decline in 2019

Hyderabad: The over all crime rate in the city has registered a 3 per cent drop in 2019.

A total of 15598 cases were registered in 2019 as against 16084 cases registered the previous year.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the crime has decreased due to serious efforts of all units of the city police.

The statistics presented by the police indicate 30 per cent reduction in chain snatching, 2 per cent reduction in property offenses and bodily offenses by 9 per cent.

The rape cases went down by 16 per cent and dowry death by 11 per cent in the city.

The traffic police booked 49,75,876 cases in 2019 as against 44,34,003 cases.

New initiatives were taken by the police in the city including awareness on traffic rules and women’s safety by SHE teams.

