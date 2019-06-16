Crimes against women down due to awareness, says Dy CP Anasuya

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:12 am

A number of initiatives aimed at ensuring safety for women in Cyberabad saw a significant dip of 23 per cent in crimes against women last year. Deputy Commissioner of Police (SHE Teams & Women Protection Cell) C Anasuya tells C Romeo why and how.

Q. What are the reasons behind the dip of 23 per cent in crimes against women in 2018 in Cyberabad?

A. Awareness is the one thing which has to be credited for this. It helps us in seeing a dip in crime against women. When there is awareness, such crimes are not tolerated and women are not targeted. Eventually, crime rate sees reduction.

Q. Are the Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) constituted in corporate offices in the Information Technology corridor helping in dealing with harassment at workplace?

A. It is proving to be quite helpful. These ICCs will help victimised women come out and report. This will also create awareness in people against misbehaving with women at workplaces. We are also planning to improve the functioning of the ICCs.

Q. SHE Teams under your supervision are doing good work. But what about the conviction rate in the cases they book?

A. We are concentrating on the conviction rate too. A specific Women Safety Wing works on these women-related cases. It checks that investigation is done on proper lines. Within a day after the case is reported, memos are issued to the investigation officers and continuously monitored. Even the trial cases are followed up. Due to this, we are getting many convictions and there is a better conviction rate.

Q. How is the Bharosa Centre, which was set up to help women in grief and victims of child abuse doing?

A. It is playing a pivotal role in helping women and children come out of trauma. We have a dedicated Clinical Psychologist for providing psychological help. Even in domestic violence cases, counselling is helping in re-uniting many couples.

Q. In cases of repeat sexual offenders, it seems deterrence is lacking. What do you have to say?

A. In what we have noticed until now, there are no repeat sex offenders. There may be a few cases where one person stalked a woman multiple times. But, one person committing offences continuously is not seen.

