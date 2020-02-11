Criminal activities continue in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar secured fourth place in the most liveable cities list of the country. However, few incidents that took place in the town in recent past are raising doubts over the security of women in the town.

Despite SHE teams watching the movements of eve-teasers and CCTVs fixed all over the town to track the movements of anti-social elements, crime against women continue to rise in the town.

Unknown persons slit the throat of an intermediate first year girl named Mutha Radhika at her Vidhyanagar residence in Karimnagar on Monday afternoon. In a similar kind of incident, on June 15, 2018, a stalker slit the throat of Vootla Rasagna alias Roshni in front of the district collectorate. Former boyfriend of the victim, Vamshidhar entered mee seva center where Rasagna was working and slit her throat with a blade. She died on her way to hospital.

Incidents of youths blackmailing women have become a routine practice in the town. Recently, few youths claiming themselves as the followers of local MP attacked a girl for going around with a person from another caste. Not interested to disclose her details, the girl has not lodged complaint with police.

It is learnt that after coming to know about the incident, MP warned the youth.

Few months ago, a rowdy sheeter Lavan Kumar along with his friends created flutter in the middle of the night on the occasion of his birthday in Ramnagar area. Frightened, local people lodged a complaint with police.

