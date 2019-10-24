Criminal case illegal water connections in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Following a complaint made by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the police has registered a criminal case against a resident of Raghavendra Colony, Uppal, RVS Ashok, for obtaining illegal water connection.

HMWSSB officials said criminal cases would be booked against individuals or establishments, if they obtain illegal water connection. Citizens, who notice unauthorised connections can alert HMWSSB vigilance officials over phone numbers 99899-98100 or 99899-92268, said a press release.