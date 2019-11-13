‘Criminal Minds’ final season to air on Jan 8

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Los Angeles: The final season of “Criminal Minds” is set to premiere on January 8, 2020, CBS has announced.

The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, reported Variety.

“Criminal Minds” revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyse the America’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.”

The final season stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

The show also featured Shemar Moore.