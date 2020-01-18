Croatian coach Duje to train players at Sports Village

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:16 pm 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: The much acclaimed Croatian coach Duje Tomasovic, who runs the popular Tenis Klub at Split in Croatia, and the globally renowned physical conditioner Robert Hrvoje Condi, will conduct a tennis and fitness international camp at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) complex at Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of the city from February 1 to 15.

Being organised by the city-headquartered Academia Sports Village, the fortnight-long super camp will provide a lifetime opportunity for youngsters to take to professional tennis, particularly those trainees who will be mentored, and subsequently, short-listed by Tomasovic, for availing of the next level of training on European soil.

It is open to players in the eight-23 years age-group, the camp will be held in two separate sessions _morning and evening. Towards this 1-1/2hour of each session will be focussed on playing under the mentorship of Tomasovic, while another 45 minutes will be earmarked exclusively for going through the physical regimen, under the watchful eyes of Condic.

Incidentally, Condic was the official fitness coach of the Croatian national football team, when they finished runner-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. That apart, many players on the circuit prefer to undergo fitness training under him

Tomasovic will select the top 12 players from each of the two sessions and the privileged 24 will have the good fortune of getting free training from him at the famed, Tenis Klub, Split.

This follows a workable partnership that has been signed by Tenis Klub and Academia Sports Village, when the latter’s policy-makers visited the Croatian club last week. Registrations can be done online at www.sportsvillage.club

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .