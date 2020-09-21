Crocodile spotted in River Manjira in Sangareddy

Passers-by spotted the crocodile and videos of it taken by people went viral on social networking sites.

Sangareddy: A mugger crocodile was spotted in River Manjira at Pasalwadi, downstream of Manjira dam and close to NH 161 in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Passers-by spotted the crocodile and videos of it taken by people went viral on social networking sites. The Manjira dam, which is a sanctuary for mugger crocodiles. is home to over 500 crocodiles. Though the movement of crocodiles even downstream of the project is no surprise, people were worried that it might venture out of the river.

Deputy Forest Range Officer, Sangareddy, Ravi Kumar said forest officials have been sent to the place, by which time it had disappeared in the river.

