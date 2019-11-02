Crocodile strays out of Singur, rescued

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Sangareddy: A mugger crocodile that strayed out of the Singur project in Pulkal Mandal on Saturday, was rescued and released into the project again.

Locals, who noticed the amphibian moving behind Singur guest house, informed the forest authorities. Forest Range Officer Sham Kumar deputed his staff to rescue the crocodile. After safely tying the adult crocodile with ropes, the forest personnel released the reptile into the water in Singur project again.

The forest authorities said crocodiles were straying out because there was not enough water in river Manjeera during the rainy season this year. A number of such incidents of crocodiles straying out of river were reported along the river course in Sangareddy district since the summer.

