Crooks on prowl as domestic helps in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Appearances can be deceptive. This warning, as clichéd as it might be, however, still holds good when it comes to domestic helps in Hyderabad, with the police cautioning about fraudsters who are lurking around in the garb of domestic helps.

There are many who are coming into the city on the pretext of searching for jobs and then looting people, they say, adding that these fraudsters were mostly from neighbouring cities and States.

These crooks approach families, introduce themselves with fake names, share tragic stories about their lives and try to emotionally connect with their targets even while seeking work. “They say they came to the city from far off places for work and to support their families back home. They ask for any kind of work, mostly as domestic helps,” said Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (Crime), Cyberabad, adding that those who who get moved emotionally usually

employ them.

“From day one, they will put in all possible efforts and gain the trust and confidence of their employers,” she said. These offenders mostly target houses of couples working in the software sector, elderly couples, and business families. They wait for an opportunity and strike before decamping with cash, gold and other valuables from the house.

“They observe the compatibility of the couple and any dispute between them. They find out where valuables are kept and try to identify the weaknesses of the residents and plan their moves accordingly. If the valuables are kept safe in the bank they also keep a check on the time when they are brought home,” officials said.

Officials said the involvement of domestic helps and other workers should be restricted in the house and in family affairs. Important matters related to the house should not be discussed in their presence. “We have to keep a check on their work and other activities, apart from installing surveillance cameras in the house. While employing any new persons, we should also check their identity proofs provided by the government,” the DCP, said adding that domestic helps should be employed based on reference.

